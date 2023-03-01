New Suit - Employment

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed an ERISA lawsuit against Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The court action, filed on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Bakery Drivers Local 550 and Industry Pension Fund, seeks a declaration that the defendant make special financial assistance available to the pension plan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01595, Board of Trustees of the Bakery Drivers Local 550 and Industry Pension Fund v. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 01, 2023, 4:19 PM