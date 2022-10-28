New Suit - Class Action

Transamerica, a life insurance and financial services company, was hit with a class action Thursday in California Central District Court in connection with its flexible premium universal life policies. The complaint, brought by Susman Godfrey LLP on behalf of elderly policyholders, accuses Transamerica of subjecting class members to an unlawful and excessive monthly deduction rate. According to the suit, a significant portion of the policyholders are almost 75 years old or older, and are met with 'exorbitant and unjustified new charges,' as the monthly deduction rate was set to take effect in 2022 and increase by 61%. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07859, Boagf Holdco LP, on behalf of itself and all others similarly situated, v. Transamerica Life Insurance Company.

Banking & Financial Services

October 28, 2022, 8:50 AM