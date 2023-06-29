New Suit - Contract

BNSF Railway filed a breach-of-contract and environmental lawsuit against Pacific Steel on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Barg Coffin Lewis & Trapp, accuses Pacific Steel of failing to pay rent for property in National City, California, which the company leased from BNSF for recycling metal. The suit further accuses the defendant of failing to clean up and remediate PCBs, VOCs and other toxic compounds at the property in violation of a court order. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01202, BNSF Railway Co. v. Pacific Steel Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 29, 2023, 4:18 PM

Plaintiffs

BNSF Railway Company

Plaintiffs

Barg Coffin Lewis Trapp

defendants

Pacific Steel, Inc.

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference