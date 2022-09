New Suit

BNSF Railway filed a complaint to compel arbitration Tuesday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Landman Corsi Ballaine & Ford, pursues claims against Pauline Magin, on behalf of all wrongful death beneficiaries for the death of Kim Holsapple, and other defendants. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00068, BNSF Railway Company v. Magin et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 21, 2022, 5:51 AM