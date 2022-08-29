New Suit

BNSF Railway filed a lawsuit Monday in Oklahoma Western District Court stemming from a collision between a train and tractor trailer, resulting in the derailment of three trains and ten rail cars. The suit, filed by Mullican & Hart, targets professional tractor hauler Gary Lile, Shelter General Insurance and other defendants for alleged negligence. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00755, BNSF Railway Company v. Lile et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 29, 2022, 7:50 PM