New Suit - Employment

BNSF Railway filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against the Montana Department of Labor and Industry and its commissioner Laurie Esau on Monday in Montana District Court. The lawsuit, which arises from two underlying vaccination discrimination complaints, seeks a judgment finding that Montana Code annotated section 49-2-312 is preempted by the COVID-19 safety protocols executive order 14042. According to the suit, BNSF acted in accordance with each stage of the Biden administrations COVID executive orders and as of May 12, 2023 no longer requires its employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. The suit is backed by Hedger Friend PLLC. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00043, BNSF Railway Company v. Esau et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 27, 2023, 6:46 AM

Plaintiffs

BNSF Railway Company

Plaintiffs

Hedger Friend

defendants

Laurie Esau

Montana Department of Labor and Industry

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute