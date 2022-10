New Suit - Trademark

BNSF Railway filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court concerning the company's 'Northern Pacific' railroad transportation services. The lawsuit, brought by Whitaker Chalk Swindle & Schwartz, targets Float Alaska IP over its use of the 'Northern Pacific' mark for airline transportation services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00950, BNSF Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

October 21, 2022, 12:24 PM