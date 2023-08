News From Law.com International

Norton Rose Fulbright has hired the U.K. head of BNP Paribas' dispute resolution group. Alison Kellett joins the firm as a partner. At BNP Paribas, she oversaw the bank's legal investigations and litigation and legal financial security, according to NRF's statement.

August 07, 2023, 6:14 AM

