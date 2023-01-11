BNP Paribas to Open in Brickell as New Office Leases Drive V...

News From Law.com

Office employers continue to increase staff and make new leasing commitments in the new year as rapid vacancy recovery in Miami-Dade is driven by national expansions and local firms. That's according to a Q4 Miami-Dade office market report by Marcus & Millichap that says that big-name employers are gravitating towards buildings that are amenity-rich in Brickell and Miami Beach, where office availability in the summer of 2022 was under levels reported at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banking & Financial Services

January 11, 2023, 2:44 PM