Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Law Offices of Gordon P. Serou Jr. on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Assurant subsidiary American Bankers Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Scandurro & Layrisson on behalf of BNB Partners LLC and Myrtle Grove Marina LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-03510, Bnb Partners, LLC et al v. American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida.

Insurance

September 28, 2022, 12:14 PM