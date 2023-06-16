New Suit - Patent

BMW of North America filed a patent lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court in connection with the company's iDrive infotainment systems for certain motor vehicles. The case, brought by Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's system does not infringe patents held by NorthStar Systems. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00456, BMW of North America, LLC v. NorthStar Systems LLC.

Automotive

June 16, 2023, 6:19 PM

Plaintiffs

BMW of North America, LLC

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

defendants

NorthStar Systems LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims