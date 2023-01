New Suit - Trademark

BMW filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Jason Mateas d/b/a Mini Parts Store on Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Criterion Counsel, accuses the defendant of selling counterfeit BMW parts and accessories on eBay. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00508, BMW of North America LLC et al. v. Mateas.