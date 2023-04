New Suit - Contract

Seyfarth Shaw filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of BMS Cat LLC. The suit, against Radius Hospitality Management LLC, seeks payment for emergency mitigation and remediation services performed by BMS CAT at a banquet hall. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01938, BMS Cat, LLC v. Radius Hospitality Management, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 05, 2023, 5:03 PM

Bms Cat, LLC

Seyfarth Shaw

Radius Hospitality Management, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract