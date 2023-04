New Suit - Contract

Husch Blackwell filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court on behalf of BMO Harris Bank. The suit, over a loan dispute, pursues claims against Brian Wright and Leslee Wright. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00364, BMO Harris Bank N.A. v. Wright et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 19, 2023, 10:38 AM

Plaintiffs

BMO Harris Bank N.A.

Plaintiffs

Husch Blackwell

defendants

Brian Wright

Leslee Wright

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract