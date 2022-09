New Suit - Contract

Howard & Howard filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of BMO Harris Bank. The suit targets Timbaktoo Trucking and Ramanbir Singh over a loan and security agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04869, BMO Harris Bank N.A. v. Timbaktoo Trucking, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

