New Suit - Contract

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney and Chapman and Cutler filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of BMO Harris Bank N.A. The complaint accuses Thar Extracts LLC and other defendants of defaulting on executed loan agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00597, BMO Harris Bank N.A. v. Thar Process, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 13, 2023, 4:08 AM

Plaintiffs

BMO Harris Bank N.A.

Plaintiffs

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

defendants

Thar Extracts LLC

Thar Extracts NY LLC

Thar Process, Inc.

Thar Separations LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract