New Suit - Contract

Reed Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of BMO Harris Bank NA. The suit accuses Southeast Logistics Inc. and other defendants of defaulting on four executed security agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01451, BMO Harris Bank N.A. v. Southeast Logistics Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 26, 2023, 6:22 AM

Plaintiffs

BMO Harris Bank N.A.

Plaintiffs

Reed Smith

defendants

Eagle National Holdings Inc.

Sergey S Pashkovskiy

Southeast Logistics Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract