New Suit

Chapman & Cutler filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of BMO Harris Bank. The suit accuses Radium2 Capital of concealing certain merchant cash advances in order to obtain collateral and cash payments from a group of car dealerships. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08328, BMO Harris Bank N.A. v. Radium2 Capital LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

September 29, 2022, 4:57 PM