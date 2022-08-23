New Suit

Chapman and Cutler filed a lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of BMO Harris Bank NA. The complaint pursues claims against Platinum Rapid Funding Group Ltd. for converting over $37 million through a series of undisclosed merchant cash advance agreements with Northern California-based automobile dealerships. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07163, BMO Harris Bank N.A. v. Platinum Rapid Funding Group, Ltd.

Banking & Financial Services

August 23, 2022, 6:22 AM