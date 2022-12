New Suit - Contract

Husch Blackwell filed a breach-of-contract complaint Monday in Tennessee Eastern District Court on behalf of BMO Harris Bank. The complaint, which targets Michael W. Harris, alleges default under a loan and security agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00442, BMO Harris Bank N.A. v. Harris.

Banking & Financial Services

December 12, 2022, 2:30 PM