New Suit - Contract

Husch Blackwell filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of BMO Harris Bank NA. The suit accuses transportation and logistics company EA Express LLC and its owner Maringlen Camaj of defaulting on loan payments and seeks to retain possession of 10 trailers that were assigned as security interests to the executed loan and security agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02656, BMO Harris Bank N.A. v. Ea Express LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 28, 2023, 7:01 AM

Plaintiffs

BMO Harris Bank N.A.

Plaintiffs

Husch Blackwell

defendants

Ea Express LLC

Maringlen Camaj

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract