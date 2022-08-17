New Suit - Contract

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie filed a lawsuit Monday in Arizona District Court on behalf of BMO Financial Corporation and Employee Benefit Program of Bank of Montreal/Harris. The complaint contends that ERISA plan dependent Abbie M. Cunningham has a duty to reimburse plaintiffs in excess of $72,000 for benefits paid after she settled injury claims with a third party. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01378, BMO Financial Corporation et al v. Cunningham.

Insurance

August 17, 2022, 4:47 AM