Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McDowell Hetherington on Thursday removed a negligence and breach-of-contract lawsuit against ReliaStar Life Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of BMI Financial, which allegedly purchased a ReliaStar insurance policy from a woman who died after reaching the age of 100. According to the complaint, ReliaStar listed an incorrect birth date in the policy, causing financial harm to the plaintiff since certain benefits stopped accruing after the insured turned 100. The suit was filed by Sanchez-Medina Gonzalez Quesada Lage Gomez & Machado. The case is 1:23-cv-21686, BMI Financial Group Inc. v. ReliaStar Life Insurance Co.

Banking & Financial Services

May 04, 2023, 6:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Bmi Financial Group, Inc.

defendants

ReliaStar Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Mcdowell Hetherington LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute