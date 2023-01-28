Who Got The Work

Winston & Strawn and Ward, Smith & Hill are defending Altice USA and subsidiary CSC Holdings against claims that their networks facilitate online music piracy. The suit was filed Dec. 14 in Texas Eastern District Court by Steptoe & Johnson and the Davis Firm on behalf of BMG Rights Management, Universal Music Group and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:22-cv-00471, BMG Rights Management (US) LLC et al v. Altice USA, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

January 28, 2023, 1:10 PM