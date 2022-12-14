New Suit - Copyright

Altice USA and CSC Holdings were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Davis Firm and Steptoe & Johnson on behalf of BMG Rights Management and other plaintiffs claiming that the defendants' negligence allows online music piracy from third parties via the BitTorrent protocol. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00471, BMG Rights Management (US) LLC et al v. Altice USA, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

December 14, 2022, 6:53 PM