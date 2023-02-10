New Suit - Contract

Herrick, Feinstein filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of BMF Advance LLC arising from a merchant cash advance agreement. The suit pursues claims against a group of a chain of substance abuse and rehabilitation centers including Resurgence Behavioral Health, A New Horizon LLC and other defendants. The court action seeks the payment of an allegedly outstanding balance of $5.3 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00803, Bmf Advance LLC v. Empiremediholdings, LLC et al.

Health Care

February 10, 2023, 6:16 PM