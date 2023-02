Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clausen Miller on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Zurich Insurance to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Greenblatt Agulnick Kremin P.C. on behalf of BMCHSD LLC, accuses the defendant of failing to indemnify the plaintiff for its insurance claim arising from property damages. The case is 2:23-cv-01386, Bmchsd, LLC v. American Zurich Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 22, 2023, 4:56 PM