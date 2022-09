New Suit - Contract

Kelley Drye & Warren filed a lawsuit Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on behalf of Bm15-Westwood Of Lisle LLC. The sealed complaint pursues claims against the federal government. The case is 1:22-cv-01339, Bm15-Westwood Of Lisle, LLC v. USA.

Government

September 22, 2022, 5:09 AM