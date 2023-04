New Suit - Contract

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of BM Technologies Inc., a contracted account servicer to Customers Bank. The complaint seeks declaratory judgment that it does not owe funds to an account holder who claims that $75,000 was illegitimately transferred from his account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01377, BM Technologies, Inc. v. Khavarian.

Banking & Financial Services

April 12, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

BM Technologies, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr

defendants

Mehran Khavarian

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract