What's the line between courtroom bluster and defamatory speech? The question is up for consideration by the Georgia Court of Appeals after defendant-appellant Zach Matthews of McMickle Kurey & Branch appealed a trial court's denial of an anti-SLAPP motion. Matthews' counsel contends that "if upheld, the trial court's ruling would wrongly chill, if not prevent, vital speech between opposing attorneys."

June 15, 2023, 6:03 PM

