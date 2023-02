Who Got The Work

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partner Laura E. De Santos has entered an appearance for Dialpad Inc., a provider of business phone systems, in a pending employment class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed Dec. 30 in Texas Western District Court by Ross & Scalise. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, is 1:22-cv-01389, Blunt v. Dialpad, Inc.

February 13, 2023, 10:28 AM