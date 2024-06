News From Law.com

GPM Investments LLC, the sixth largest convenience store chain, compelled the family of an employee murdered in a branch store to arbitration, but now wants to vacate the $5.54 million award. GPM, after forcing the family to have its lawsuit removed to arbitration, wrongfully filed a motion to vacate the award in a state district court, the family's attorneys stated in a motion to confirm the award.

Legal Services

June 12, 2024, 3:21 PM

nature of claim: /