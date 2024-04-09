Who Got The Work

K&L Gates partner Theodore L. Kornobis has entered an appearance for Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a manufacturer of pharmaceuticals for central nervous system disorders, and its CEO Christopher U. Missling in a pending securities class action. The case, filed March 13 in New York Southern District Court by Levi & Korsinsky, contends that the defendants failed to disclose adverse facts known to them about Anavex, particularly the outcomes and methods used in clinical and statistical tests surrounding adult and pediatric Rett syndrome. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:24-cv-01910, Blum v. Anavex Life Sciences Corporation et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 09, 2024, 3:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Blum

Plaintiffs

Levi & Korsinsky

defendants

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation

Christopher U. Missling

defendant counsels

K&L Gates

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws