Blum-Led Group Drops Lawsuit Against Perkins Coie Following ...

The dispute between Perkins Coie and the American Alliance for Equal Rights over the law firm's two diversity fellowships has ended, according to a Wednesday stipulation of dismissal signed by lawyers for both parties in the Northern District of Texas."We are pleased to have resolved this matter," managing partner Bill Malley said in a statement. "As a firm, we have a longstanding and deeply rooted commitment to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace and legal profession. Our commitment remains steadfast."

October 11, 2023, 1:55 PM

