Blum-Led Group Drops Lawsuit Against MoFo After Firm Opened ...

News From Law.com

The American Alliance for Equal Rights or AAER voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against Morrison & Foerster on Friday after MoFo revised the criteria of a diversity fellowship that the AAER accused of being reverse-racist.The group, led by conservative legal activist Edward Blum, sued MoFo in August over wording in the application for the 2024 1L Keith Wetmore Fellowship for Excellence, Diversity, and Inclusion. The AAER took issue with MoFo's previous stipulation that the fellowship was intended for law students who were members of historically underrepresented groups in the legal profession.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 06, 2023, 3:30 PM

nature of claim: /