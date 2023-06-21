New Suit - Trade Secrets & Contract

Cole Schotz filed a lawsuit alleging theft of trade secrets and breach of contract Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of chiropractic services provider Blueprint to Practice Automation. The suit targets former Blueprint clients Robert Abraham and Dillon Remick for allegedly accessing proprietary materials without paying for them, misappropriating confidential information and engaging in secret meetings with the plaintiff's clients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00582, Blueprint to Practice Automation, LLC v. Abraham et al.

Business Services

June 21, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Blueprint to Practice Automation, LLC

Plaintiffs

Cole Schotz

defendants

Dillon Remick

Robert Abraham

nature of claim: 880/