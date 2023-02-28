New Suit - Employment

BlueLinx Holdings, a building and industrial products wholesaler, sued Truck Drivers Local Union No. 449 Monday in New York Western District Court pertaining to labor union relations. The court action, brought by Littler Mendelson, seeks to enforce the terms of the settlement agreement between BlueLinx and a former warehouse employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00181, Bluelinx Corporation v. Truck Drivers Local Union No. 449 et al.

Wholesalers

February 28, 2023, 5:18 AM