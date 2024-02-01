Who Got The Work

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partners Ronald L. Hicks Jr. and Carolyn B. McGee and associate Cara Brack have entered appearances for Southwestern Energy and other defendants in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 18 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald and Leventhal, Mullaney & Blinkoff on behalf of Bluebeck Holdings Ltd., accuses the defendants of fraudulently depriving the plaintiff of entitled royalties pursuant to a paid-up oil and gas lease. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion, is 3:23-cv-02095, Bluebeck Holdings, Ltd. v. Swn Production Company, LLC et al.

Energy

February 01, 2024, 8:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Bluebeck Holdings, Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Rosenn Jenkins Greenwald

Leventhal, Mullaney & Blinkoff, LLP

defendants

Southwestern Energy Company

Carl Geisler, Jr.

Chris Lacy

Christopher W. Lacy

Colin O'Beirne

John Kelly

Rob Mcintosh

Swn Energy Services Company, LLC

Swn Production Company, LLC

William J. Way

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims