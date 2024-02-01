Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partners Ronald L. Hicks Jr. and Carolyn B. McGee and associate Cara Brack have entered appearances for Southwestern Energy and other defendants in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 18 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald and Leventhal, Mullaney & Blinkoff on behalf of Bluebeck Holdings Ltd., accuses the defendants of fraudulently depriving the plaintiff of entitled royalties pursuant to a paid-up oil and gas lease. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion, is 3:23-cv-02095, Bluebeck Holdings, Ltd. v. Swn Production Company, LLC et al.
Energy
February 01, 2024, 8:15 AM