Fleischmann's Vinegar and its parent company Kerry Inc. were hit with an environmental lawsuit Tuesday in Maryland District Court. The suit, which pertains to alleged violations of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act, was filed by Chesapeake Legal Alliance on behalf of Blue Water Baltimore Inc. Fleischmann's and Kerry Inc. are represented by Baker Botts. The case is 1:23-cv-00917, Blue Water Baltimore, Inc. v. Fleischmann's Vinegar et al.

April 05, 2023, 5:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Blue Water Baltimore, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Chesapeake Legal Alliance

defendants

Fleischmann's Vinegar

Kerry Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker Botts

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws