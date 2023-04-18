Who Got The Work

Baker Botts partners Alexandra Dapolito Dunn and Martha S. Thomsen have entered appearances for Fleischmann's Vinegar and its parent company Kerry Inc. in a pending environmental lawsuit. The action, which pertains to alleged violations of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act, was filed April 4 in Maryland District Court by Chesapeake Legal Alliance on behalf of Blue Water Baltimore Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George Levi Russell III, is 1:23-cv-00917, Blue Water Baltimore, Inc. v. Fleischmann's Vinegar Company, Inc. et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

April 18, 2023, 8:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Blue Water Baltimore, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Chesapeake Legal Alliance

defendants

Fleischmann's Vinegar

Fleischmann's Vinegar Company, Inc.

Kerry Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker Botts

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws