New Suit - Employment

Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, was sued Tuesday in Louisiana Western District Court over alleged discriminatory hiring practices. The court case, for disability-based discrimination, was filed by Sudduth & Associates on behalf of a job applicant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00793, Blue v. Sam's East.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 13, 2023, 7:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Ja'Karri Blue

Plaintiffs

Sudduth & Assoc

defendants

Sam's West, Inc. d/b/a Sam's Club

Sam's East, Inc. d/b/a Sam's Club

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination