New Suit - Contract

Sheppard Mullin filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Blue Sun Marketing. The suit pursues claims against Utz Brand for failing to pay Blue Sun the commission owed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00683, Blue Sun Marketing, Inc. v. Utz Brand, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 15, 2023, 6:57 PM