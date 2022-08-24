Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against All Medical Management and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, which centers on a membership interest purchase agreement, was filed by Inglesino, Webster, Wyciskala & Taylor on behalf of Blue Star Equity Holdings and Magdy F. Mahmoud. The case is 2:22-cv-05215, Blue Star Equity Holdings, LLC et al v. All Medical Management, LLC et al.

Health Care

August 24, 2022, 7:15 PM