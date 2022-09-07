New Suit - Patent

Warner Music and other defendants were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Devlin Law Firm LLC on behalf of Blue Spike International Ltd., Blue Spike LLC and Wistaria Trading Ltd., asserts four patents related to the protection of digital information, particularly problems related to the utilization of sophisticated security. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07600, Blue Spike LLC et al v. Warner Music Group Corp. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 07, 2022, 4:11 AM