Who Got The Work

Daniel M. Silver and Alexandra M. Joyce of McCarter & English have stepped in to represent American Outdoor Brands Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 2 in Delaware District Court by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff on behalf of Blue Sky Innovation Group, alleges that Forcome Co. Ltd. misused information obtained under an agreement to manufacture meat grinder products for Blue Sky to secure Chinese patents and is now manufacturing and importing meat grinders for a rival seller that infringe the plaintiff's patent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-00129, Blue Sky Innovation Group, Inc. v. Forcome Co., Ltd. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 23, 2023, 7:20 AM