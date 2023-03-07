New Suit - Employment

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of Blue River Environmental and Restoration Services and HIS Constructors. The complaint targets a former Blue River vice president of business development and Legacy Resto LLC, a competing business he is accused of secretly starting and diverting business to while still with Blue River. The defendants are also targeted for allegedly soliciting Blue River suppliers and clients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00405, Blue River Environmental And Restoration Services, Inc. et al v. Legacy Resto, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

March 07, 2023, 3:06 PM