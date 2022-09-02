New Suit - Contract

Jones Walker filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Louisiana Western District Court on behalf of Blue River Environmental and Restoration. The suit brings claims against Westwood Baptist Church and Eco Roof and Solar over allegedly unpaid invoices for hurricane-related restoration services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05174, Blue River Environmental and Restoration Inc. v. Westwood Baptist Church et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 02, 2022, 1:28 PM