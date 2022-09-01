New Suit - Contract

Jones Walker filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Western District Court on behalf of Blue River Environmental & Restoration Inc. The suit, which arises from a subcontracting agreement for restoration services, takes aim at Eco Roof and Solar Inc. and Westwood Baptist Church for allegedly failing to pay outstanding invoices amounting to $385,593. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-05174, Blue River Environmental & Restoration Inc v. Westwood Baptist Church et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 01, 2022, 5:06 PM