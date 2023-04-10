New Suit - Trade Secrets

Littler Mendelson filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Maryland District Court on behalf of insurance agency Blue Ridge Risk Partners LLC. The suit pursues claims against former Blue Ridge employee Andrea Willem and competitor company ACNB Insurance Services Inc. The complaint alleges that Willem ‘clandestinely’ emailed herself customer lists and other trade secrets before she left Blue Ridge to work for ACNB, and that Willem has used the information to poach Blue Ridge clients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00961, Blue Ridge Risk Partners, LLC v. Willem et al.

Maryland

April 10, 2023, 4:53 PM

Blue Ridge Risk Partners, LLC

Littler Mendelson

Acnb Insurance Services, Inc.

Andrea Willem

