Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dentons on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against New East Solar America Inc. to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by HunterMaclean on behalf of Blue Ridge Power LLC, a renewable energy construction and engineering firm. The complaint alleges that a shipment consisting of 42 containers of photovoltaic solar modules purchased by Blue Ridge is being ‘improperly held’ by New East. The suit seeks a temporary restraining order to prevent New East from selling the modules to third-party buyers, which New East has allegedly threatened to do unless the plaintiff makes additional payments which are not owed. The case is 4:23-cv-00090, Blue Ridge Power, LLC v. New East Solar (America), Inc.

Energy

April 07, 2023, 11:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Blue Ridge Power, LLC

defendants

New East Solar (America), Inc.

defendant counsels

Dentons

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract